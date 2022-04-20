Give Now
Navy sailor dies during training event in Hawaii

By City News Service
Published April 20, 2022 at 2:56 PM PDT
Megan Wood
A Navy service member assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit died last weekend during a training event in Hawaii, the Navy reported Wednesday.

Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, died Sunday after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a Navy statement, which did not list Fowler's cause of death.

According to the Navy, Fowler was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, based in San Diego. The unit "supports the fleet and joint force by clearing explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, securing the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, building and fostering relationships with capable and trusted partners, and protecting the homeland."
Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, said, "Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron's family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior. His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service."

The incident remains under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities

