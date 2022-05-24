Give Now
New Scripps Health program to expand mental health services for expecting mothers

By Emilyn Mohebbi / KPBS Midday Edition Producer,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published May 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM PDT
Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla 5 24 22 - Copy.jpg
Scripps Health
Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Calif., 2021.

The Scripps Clinic maternal-fetal medicine program is partnering with the nonprofit Miracle Babies to launch a new program this month called ‘My Brain and My Baby.’ The program will expand access to therapists for mothers experiencing high-risk pregnancies within 72 hours of a mental health diagnosis.

The program will offer individual and group therapy sessions through telemedicine health, and the program will link mothers to long-term care providers.

Dr. Sean Daneshmand, medical director of the Scripps Clinic maternal-fetal medicine program, and Sheila Kubota, clinical director of the Miracle Babies: 'My Brain & My Baby’ program, joined KPBS Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about the new program and mental health diagnoses among expecting mothers.

Dr. Daneshmand said a program like the ‘My Brain & My Baby’ program is needed now because of a rise in complicated pregnancies nationwide.

"Complicated pregnancies are on the rise across the Unites States. They've increased by approximately 16% from 2014 to 2018 according to a national study," Dr. Daneshmand said. "We have approximately about 15-20% of women struggling with postpartum depression, and now on top of it having women going through complicated pregnancies increases the risk for depression and anxiety. So therefore it's imperative for us as health care providers to provide this type of care to our patients who are struggling with this."

Local

RELATED: San Diego County expanding free menstrual product program
Local
RELATED: San Diego County expanding free menstrual product program
City News Service

Kubota said there has been a shortage in mental health providers for expecting mothers recently, partly due to health care providers feeling burned out during the pandemic.

"There is a lack of mental health professionals, particularly maternal mental health and those who understand the chronic medical illnesses going hand-in-hand with high-risk pregnancies or a NICU admission," Kubota said. "Those that do specialize and are wonderful in our community through Postpartum Health Alliance or Postpartum Support International, people that are connected there, they're so full and it's limited. They don't accept all different types of insurance and particularly there's a real deficit in those who accept Medi-Cal or free services."

Kubota said the program will be launching over the next couple of weeks, and more information can be found on the Miracle Babies: ‘My Brain & My Baby’ website, or on their Instagram page, 'MyBrainMyBaby.'

Dr. Daneshmand published a commentary in the Becker's Hospital Review in April, titled 'We are failing our most vulnerable moms; here's how to fix it.'

Emilyn Mohebbi
Emilyn Mohebbi is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her role includes pitching segment ideas, writing web stories, conducting interviews with guests, and audio production.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
