'I was stunned and so shocked': San Diego bishop reacts to being selected cardinal by the pope

Bishop Robert McElroy, who leads the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, says he was fast asleep when the news broke that Pope Francis had selected him to be one of the 21 new cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church.

He said he was awakened by an avalanche of calls, texts and emails congratulating him. "I thought to myself: Congratulations on what?" he said, adding that he had no notice from Rome and didn't even think this was possible. He then said a prayer of thanksgiving. "I said a big prayer, I mean I said several prayers because I was stunned and so shocked by this," he said. "It was prayer in gratitude for my family and the many people who have helped form me over the years ,and thanksgiving to God for all their roles in my life."

McElroy said he was humbled and deeply honored to be chosen and especially happy that he will remain in San Diego. He said he has not spoken with Pope Francis, and it's unlikely he will as it is not customary to do so, but he shared the reasons he believes he was selected. "I believe the Pope wanted to have a cardinal on the West Coast," he said. "There’s no cardinal now west of Houston, so there was a desire to have a cardinal on the West Coast. That was part of it. As you know this Pope is very concerned about migrants and refugees, and we’re a diocese on the border so we face all of those issues and we have a very large immigrant population and particularly within the Catholic community."

He also believes that his work on environmental issues was a factor. It is an issue that deeply concerns Pope Francis.

McElroy is considered a moderate and not liked by the ultraconservative wing of the church. For decades he’s been vocal against priests banning politicians who are pro-choice from receiving Holy Communion.

"It is destructive in my view to prohibit political leaders from receiving Holy Communion based on their actions in public policy, partly because it diminishes the Eucharist in my view ,and it contributes toward the weaponization of the Eucharist. And even more so it contributes to the increased partisanship in our society," he said.

He will now be in the College of Cardinals, who give counsel to the Pope and select the next leader of the church when the Pope dies or retires. That’s why many faithful, especially those who know him, like Michael Lovette-Colyer, say this selection is something to celebrate.

"I’m excited for him and I’m excited for the people in the Diocese of San Diego," said Lovette-Colyer, the vice president of Mission Integration at USD.

He said McElroy was known for his kindness, inclusivity and vast knowledge of history. He said the selection says a lot about McElroy’s leadership and the diocese he leads. "I think what it represents is a recognition that there are a lot of good things happening here in San Diego, things that are so good and such high quality that in a sense Pope Francis is saying that ought to be emulated by other places around the world," he said.

McElroy is the only American to be selected out of 21 who will be installed by the pope at the Vatican on August 27.

McElroy shared a message for San Diegans: "If there’s one thing that I hope for the community of San Diego, God’s love is overwhelming and without reserve and never deserts them."

As a cardinal he can also become the next pope, something he says will never happen. But, then again, that’s what he thought about his chances of becoming cardinal.