San Diego advocates lead 'know your rights' webinar series

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published June 7, 2022 at 8:47 AM PDT
Protesters sit with signs in San Diego during a demonstration, June 5, 2020.

California's Public Records Act says access to information about the work of public agencies conducted on behalf of the public is a fundamental right. Anything from police body-camera footage to salary information and emails can be requested under the law. But that information is not always willingly given and those who ask for it can be met with legal barriers.

A series of three weekly webinars, beginning on Wednesday at 6 p.m., promises to teach members of the public how to access those records as a way to expose injustice. They are being called "Know Your Rights" workshops and will be led by David Loy, legal director of the First Amendment Coalition, and Tasha Williamson, president of Exhaling Injustice.

Loy and Williamson joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about California's Public Records Act and access to information from public agencies.

The first webinar, "Exposing Injustices Through Public Records," will be held on Wednesday, June 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop will teach participants about how to use public records to bring injustices to light and hold public officials accountable. The second webinar, "Protesting Injustices Through Demonstrations," will be held on Wednesday, June 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will learn about how the First Amendment protects the public's right to protest, including legal protections and limitations. The last workshop, "Stopping Injustices Through Participation in Public Meetings," will be held on Wednesday, June 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This workshop will focus on California's open meetings law, the Brown Act. Participants will learn about rights for making public comments in public meetings and how to do so effectively. The webinars are free and open to the public. For more information or to RSVP visit the First Amendment Coalition's web site.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
