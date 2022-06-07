San Diego advocates lead 'know your rights' webinar series

California's Public Records Act says access to information about the work of public agencies conducted on behalf of the public is a fundamental right. Anything from police body-camera footage to salary information and emails can be requested under the law. But that information is not always willingly given and those who ask for it can be met with legal barriers.

A series of three weekly webinars, beginning on Wednesday at 6 p.m., promises to teach members of the public how to access those records as a way to expose injustice. They are being called "Know Your Rights" workshops and will be led by David Loy, legal director of the First Amendment Coalition, and Tasha Williamson, president of Exhaling Injustice.

Loy and Williamson joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about California's Public Records Act and access to information from public agencies.

The first webinar, "Exposing Injustices Through Public Records," will be held on Wednesday, June 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop will teach participants about how to use public records to bring injustices to light and hold public officials accountable. The second webinar, "Protesting Injustices Through Demonstrations," will be held on Wednesday, June 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will learn about how the First Amendment protects the public's right to protest, including legal protections and limitations. The last workshop, "Stopping Injustices Through Participation in Public Meetings," will be held on Wednesday, June 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This workshop will focus on California's open meetings law, the Brown Act. Participants will learn about rights for making public comments in public meetings and how to do so effectively. The webinars are free and open to the public. For more information or to RSVP visit the First Amendment Coalition's web site.