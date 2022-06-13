Give Now
Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published June 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM PDT
The outside of the Julian Cuyamaca Fire Protection District fire station, Sept. 26, 2018.
Priya Sridhar
/
KPBS
The outside of the Julian Cuyamaca Fire Protection District fire station, Sept. 26, 2018.

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of San Diego County until 10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

West winds from 25 mph to 35 mph and gusts from 45 mph to 55 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and the communities of Julian and Pine Valley.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs can be blown down causing power outages.

The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those in high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

