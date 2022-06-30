Spider-Man swings into Comic-Con Museum

Marvel Comics' Spider-Man celebrates his 60th anniversary this year and will be inducted into the Comic-Con Museum's Character Hall of Fame. To celebrate his legacy, Comic-Con Museum is opening Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition on Friday.

In 1962, comic book readers were introduced to teenager Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider and gains superhuman strength, speed, agility as well as the ability to spin webs and cling to walls.

Spider-Man was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for Marvel Comics and the character struck a chord with audiences.

For co-curator Ben Saunders as a child living in Wales, Spider-Man was his first introduction to moral ambiguity.

"I remember being confused by the police chasing him in the very first Spider-Man comic that I ever read," Saunders said. "Now I understand that to be a classic aspect of the character, which is that he performs his acts of heroism, and they're continuously misrecognized and he is almost never rewarded for doing the right thing, and he does it anyway. In fact, he's often misunderstood as a criminal. So I'm reading this story and I turned to my mother and I said, 'Is he a goodie or a baddie?' And she said, with a name like that, I think he must be a baddie. Obviously, she was wrong."

For co-curator Patrick Reed, it was the wow factor of Spider-Man that caught his youthful eye.

"The first thing you see is the image," Reed said. "You see someone who can climb up a wall, someone in an amazing colorful costume with their face hidden behind a mask. Someone who's shooting webs from their hands and swinging over the city. There are both the textual elements of Spider-man that continue to resonate and the sort of innate magic of it, that almost inexplicable quality of wonder and excitement and joy and just sheer wow."

The new Spider-man exhibit at the Comic-Con Museum tries to capture that wow factor by incorporating huge comic book panels, life size statues, immersive sound and video, interactive stations, and original art.