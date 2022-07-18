Comic-Con Panel Recommendations

Comic-Con International starts on Thursday and here are my recommendations for some panels to seek out.

I rarely go to any panels any more. Trying to do news coverage means that I don't have the time to either wait in line for big panels or clear a few hours each day to attend some smaller ones, but I always try. And, I have always been rewarded by the panels I do get into.

So, if you are looking for some panels that are small and intimate, to take a deep dive into something, or panels that just sound intriguing, here are my suggestion for Thursday. I'll be posting more suggestions for the rest of the convention and some booth recommendations as well.

To start with, here's a heads up for one of the hidden treasures of the convention, it's the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF). This takes place everyday, and each day starts at 10:00 a.m. with a Comic-Con Film School panel on different topics followed by a block of themed films at 11:05 a.m.

The CCI-IFF takes place in the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel, next door to the Hall A side of the convention center. The Film Festival room is on the second level of the Marriott Grand Ballroom 6. With the awards ceremony Sunday at 11:00 a.m. So, look over the schedule and plan some time to check out a few of the shorts, features and documentaries that will be showcased.

Below are the Thursday panels with the times, locations, and program descriptions.

Disability Representation On and Off Screen

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Room 6A

This panel will explore disability representation both on-screen and behind the camera and will serve to raise the profile of disability as an essential pillar of diversity, it will also celebrate the diversity that exists within the disability community. This panel will feature talent including Lauren Ridloff, Steve Way, Josh Feldman, Jillian Mercado, Timothy Omundson, and moderator Abbey White.

Tezuka Osamu Official Osamu Tezuka's famous creation Astro Boy (Frontispiece/Daisan no Majutushi no Maki/Shonen/Kobunsha/1962).

Comics Arts Conference Session #1: Tezuka 33 Years Later

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Room 26AB

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the loss of Osamu Tezuka, the God of Manga and Father of Anime. Bill Field (Institute of Comics Studies) leads a discussion of the legacy of Osamu Tezuka that crosses comics and animation with Kuni Tomita (Akira), Karen Green (Columbia University), Ron English (Popaganda), and Jerry Beck (Woodbury University).

Writing for the Young You

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Room 5AB

Stories have the power to transport you to many places, including taking you back in time to when you were a child. Comic-Con Special Guests Tomi Adeyemi, Lorena Alvarez, Soman Chainani, Keithan Jones, and Lilah Sturges are joined by moderator Katie Pryde (owner, Books with Pictures, Portland, OR) to discuss how they craft the stories they were drawn to in their youth and create the tales they felt were missing.

The Forgotten Trio: Letterers, Colorists, and Inkers

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Room 9

Comics bring us so much more than superheroes. Jessica Tseang (international comics historian) discusses with Dave Lanphear (letterer, DC Comics, Marvel), Beth Sotelo (colorist, DC Comics, Marvel), and veteran inkers the importance of their careers in bringing stories to life, how their work was impacted by the last few years, and what we can look forward to in the future. Learn about what it takes to break out and be noticed by publishing companies of all sizes. (NOTE: I highly recommend this for a deep dive into an aspect of comics you may not know a lot about.)

Comic Collecting A to Z

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Room 28DE

Jeff Shinn (San Diego-based comic book shop owner, Into the Void Comics; professional comic book presser), Harry Lee (San Diego based comic book dealer, major West Coast convention dealer, online seller), John Cunningham (San Diego–based high-level comic collector, investor), Richard Guevara (San Diego–based high-level collector, speculation market expert, comic seller, investor) and Nathalie Chavez (ShortBoxed team member, content creator, host of Chat with Nat Instagram live show, high-level collector) discuss all aspects of comic book collecting in the current market.

Image Comics David Walker, one of the creators of "Bitter Root," will be a panelist on Thursday.

Diversity and Comics: Multimodal Media and Comics

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Helen Price Reading Room, San Diego Central Library

Aaron Grizzell (NorcalMLK Foundation, Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival) moderates a conversation with David F. Walker ("Naomi," DC; "Bitter Root"), Angelique Roché ( "Marvel Voices"; "My Super Hero is Black"), Marco Finnegan ("Lizard in a Zoot Suit," "The Keeper"), Angela Sanchez ("From Cocinas to Lucha Libre Ringsides: Latinographix Stories of Sports," "Food & Madness"), and Stanford Carpenter (Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival) on how the construction of various modes of communication and information transfer have been affecting and socializing our culture and how comics and illustrated stories are powerful tools of visual communication and expression.

Spotlight on Jim Lee

12:45 PM - 1:45 PM

Room 6DE

Comic book artist, writer, and publisher and chief creative officer of DC, Jim Lee ("Batman," "Superman," "Justice League," "Suicide Squad") talks about his 25-plus years in the comics industry and sketches your favorite characters live on the big screen in this engaging panel.

Filipinx Voices in Pop Culture

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor, Omni Hotel

Filipinx/Filipinx-American influences can be found in every facet of pop culture. But have there been times when this culture had been pushed away from representation? Does the general population know how many Filipinx people are behind their favorite media? Alix Catherine (content creator, "The Welcome Party") is joined by Earl Baylon (voice actor, "Tomb Raider" series), Mitch Narito (actor, "The Good Place"), Andrea A. Walter (film director and cinematographer), Law Sharma (senior content producer, Cinemablend), and JPG (pop-culture consultant, InterMyth) for a fun and educational all-Filipinx panel.

Turning Lore into Something More: Reimagined Myth in Fantasy Fiction

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Room 32AB

Storytelling has long played a central role in the formation of cultural identity. Tomi Adeyemi ("Children of Virtue and Vengence"), Wesley Chu ("The Art of Prophecy"), and Rebecca Roanhorse ("Fevered Star") discuss the role lore plays in their work and why returning to and reinventing traditional figures, themes, and narratives is important for both commemorating the past and creating the future. (NOTE: I will be moderating this one.)

Art from The Holocaust: Art as a Lifeline

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Room 4

David Beck Brown (artist/creator, "The Unknown Artist-History Erased"), Sandra Scheller (USC Shoah Foundation interviewer), Stephen D. Smith (CEO, StoryFiles), and Heidi S. Straus (USC Shoah Foundation interviewer, Holocaust educator) examine and discuss drawings, illustrations, and graphics made by Holocaust prisoners in the face of potentially mortal consequences. They will discuss such prisoner artists as Horst Rosenthal, Dina Babbitt, and Otto Ungar and offer a special tribute to Neal Adams, creator of the Artist from Auschwitz graphic.

The Early SDCC El Cortez Hotel Years

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Room 23ABC

As we mark the 50th Anniversary of the first con to be held at the San Diego El Cortez Hotel, come and hear interesting, humorous, and amazing stories from the people who were there during those magical early years. Panelists: Mike Towry (SDCC founder), Jackie Estrada (Eisner Awards administrator, has attended every SDCC), Scott Smith (SDCC's media department creator & former board member), Clayton Moore (artist and former SDCC committee member), Milt Gray (animator and guest at the 1972 SDCC). Paul Sammon (author and director), and Greg Koudoulian (long-time SDCC attendee and friend of George Clayton Johnson).

Shag The artist Shag will be on a panel all about Godzilla and he will be selling an exclusive print featuring Toho's famous kaiju.

Up from The Depths: Toho's Godzilla: Past, Present, and Future of Collectibles

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Room 29CD

Chris Mowry (creative manager for Toho International and host of the Godzilla CHOMP web series) is joined by Brian Flynn (founder of Super7), Hector Arce (Mondo), Jody Dankberg (Stern Pinball), famed artists SHAG and Attack Peter, and Jazmine Joyner (IDW Publishing) discuss the collectibles side of Godzilla and why the classic films continue to inspire products in new and creative ways.

VIDEO: Comic-Con 50: Godzilla Is Coming!

Spotlight on the Hernandez Brothers: Love and Rockets 40th Anniversary

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Room 25ABC

Award-winning artists Gilbert Hernandez and Jaime Hernandez discuss 40 years of creating their iconic comics series. They'll be joined in conversation by Carol Hernandez (photographer and actress) as they talk comics, the punk scene, and creating art over the decades.

Todd McFarlane Celebrates Spawn’s 30th Anniversary

3:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Room 6DE

Megastar artist, McFarlane Toys CEO, and Image Comics president Todd McFarlane ("Spawn," "Venom") celebrates the 30th anniversary of Image Comics and Spawn’s debut, which changed comics forever!

Women on The Dark Side

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Room 24ABC

Whether it’s comic books, films, novels, or art, these women are creating content that connects with the deeper, darker side of all of us. Featuring Sandy King Carpenter (president, Storm King Productions), Anne Toole ("Horizon Zero Dawn"), Debbie Smith Daughetee (CEO, Kymera Press), Dr. Suzana Flores ("Untamed: The Psychology of Marvel's Wovlerine") . Moderated by Susan Lee (founder, Women on The Dark Side).

Celebrating Indigenous Comic Books and Pop Culture

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Room 2

This panel of Indigenous writers and illustrators celebrates Indigenous comic books! participants include Sonny Chargualaf (Chamorro illustrator from "Guam," "The Dark Reaches"), Aaron Cuffee (co-founder of IndigiPop X, Indigenous Comic Convention), Mark Nazal (Diwata Komiks), and Dr. Stanley Rodriguez (professor and Kumeyaay expert and tribal member).

Comic-Con 2018: The Legal Geeks And The Court Martial Of Poe Dameron

Jaws: The Trial

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Town of Amity is being sued by the families of shark attack victims! Was it right for Mayor Vaughn to keep the beaches open after the death of Chrissie Watkins? Was the medical examiner right to change Watkins’s cause of death to a boating accident? Attorneys Michael Dennis, Mark Zaid, Danna Nicholas, and Kathy Steinman argue before Judge Carol Najera. Featuring Valerie Tosi as Mrs. Kitner and Jeff May as Mayor Vaughn. Organized by The Legal Geeks. (NOTE: These are always fun plus you will learn something about the law.)