Average San Diego County gas price rises for fifth consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing 1.9 cents to $5.275.

The average price has increased 5.3 cents over the past five days, including a half-cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.2 cents more than one week ago and 92.2 cents higher than one year ago but 16.2 cents less than one month ago.

The average price is $1.098 less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

"After weeks of pump price declines, decreases have slowed down or leveled off as a result of some regional refinery disruptions, low inventories due to the increased gas demand before the Labor Day holiday and a lack of imports during an unprecedented heat wave," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager, told City News Service.

The national average price dropped for the 85th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling 1.5 cents to $3.764. It has dropped $1.252 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 7.7 cents less than one week ago and 30.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 57.8 cents more than one year ago.