Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center to open in Barrio Logan

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM PDT
Chicano Park in Barrio Logan is shown beneath the San Diego-Coronado Bridge on July 9, 2018.
Megan Wood
Chicano Park in Barrio Logan is shown beneath the San Diego-Coronado Bridge on July 9, 2018.

A new museum that examines the history and importance of Chicano Park is set to open this weekend.

The Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center is located in a nearly 10,000 square foot building on National Avenue. It will host exhibits that celebrate Latino, Chicano and indigenous culture both locally and from around the border region.

The San Diego City Council unanimously voted to approve a 20-year lease for a cultural center in 2018.

Now, local community leaders say the museum will be a place where residents and visitors can immerse themselves in a more comprehensive perspective of the community's role in San Diego's history. It will also serve an advocacy role, highlighting the significant environmental health challenges that residents of the surrounding neighborhoods face.

Josephine Talamantez, co-founder of Chicano Park and member of the Chicano Park Steering Committee, joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on the grand opening.

