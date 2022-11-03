Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Southern California mountains get snow from departing storm

By The Associated Press
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM PDT
California Storm
AP
/
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue
In this photo provided by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is the scene of a crash involving several trucks and a vehicle on Interstate 80 in Verdi, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. No serious injuries were reported. California's first significant storm of the season is bringing rain to the southern half of the state but winterlike conditions persist in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue via AP)

The tail end of the season's first significant storm dropped snow on Southern California mountains early Thursday as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system.

Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by the Big Bear Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

Heavy snow fell on the vital Interstate 5 corridor through Tejon Pass high in the mountains north of Los Angeles, but traffic continued to move with escorts by California Highway Patrol officers.
Western wildfires burning in 2018, like the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., sent plumes of smoke to the Central U.S. where it helped seed more destructive thunderstorms.
National
RELATED: Western wildfires are making far away storms more dangerous
Lauren Sommer

The storm developed in the Gulf of Alaska and pushed down into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, dropping widespread rain and coating parts of the Sierra Nevada with snow.

In its aftermath, freeze warnings were issued for the north coast and frost advisories were issued for the Sacramento Valley and the region south of Monterey Bay. Freeze watches were posted for central coast interior valleys.

Another large Pacific storm system was forecast to enter California early next week.

Tags

Local CaliforniaClimate ChangeWeather
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News