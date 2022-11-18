How and where to watch the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts Nov. 20 Sunday with the host country facing Ecuador in the first game at 8 a.m. PST (view full schedule). In total there will be 64 games played throughout the event in eight stadiums in and around Doha in Qatar.

While the event has been under scrutiny for many reasons — including reports of human rights violations and poor treatment of migrant workers — FIFA projects "the competition will reach a global in-home television audience of over 3 billion people."

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of some of KPBS’ picks for watching the World Cup, both in-person and from the comfort of your own home.

Family-friendly watch parties San Diego Public Library – Nov. 21 to Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (San Diego Central Library, City Heights Branch Library, Linda Vista Branch Library, Pacific Beach Branch Library) More information

– Nov. 21 to Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (San Diego Central Library, City Heights Branch Library, Linda Vista Branch Library, Pacific Beach Branch Library) More information The Dog Society – Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information

– Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – More information

Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. (U.S. vs. England). Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m. (Mexico vs. Argentina)

– More information The Gaslamp Quarter – Nov. 25 to Nov. 27. More information

Nov. 25, 8 a.m. (Netherlands vs. Ecuador) 11 a.m. (England vs. USA) Nov. 26, 8 a.m. (France vs. Denmark), 11 a.m. (Argentina vs. Mexico) Nov. 27 8 a.m. (Croatia vs. Canada), 11 a.m. (Spain vs. Germany)

– Nov. 25 to Nov. 27. More information The Shores Restaurant – Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information

Sports bars

Shakespeare’s Pub – Nov. 18 to Dec. 18, various times. More information

– Nov. 18 to Dec. 18, various times. More information O'Brien's Pub – Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, various times. More information

– Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, various times. More information Bluefoot Bar & Grill – Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, various times. More information

– Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, various times. More information Churchill’s Pub and Grille - Nov. 21 to Nov. 25. More information

Nov. 21, 4:45 a.m. (England vs. Iran), 10:30 a.m. (U.S. vs. Wales) Nov. 25, open 10 a.m. (U.S. vs. England)

- Nov. 21 to Nov. 25. More information Fairplay - Nov. 20 to Dec. 2, various times. More information