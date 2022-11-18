Give Now
How and where to watch the 2022 World Cup

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published November 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM PST
Qatar Soccer World Cup
Darko Bandic
/
AP
Branding is displayed near the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center where soccer World Cup draw will be held, in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The final draw will be held on April 1.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts Nov. 20 Sunday with the host country facing Ecuador in the first game at 8 a.m. PST (view full schedule). In total there will be 64 games played throughout the event in eight stadiums in and around Doha in Qatar.

While the event has been under scrutiny for many reasons — including reports of human rights violations and poor treatment of migrant workers — FIFA projects "the competition will reach a global in-home television audience of over 3 billion people."

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of some of KPBS’ picks for watching the World Cup, both in-person and from the comfort of your own home.
Go to

Family-friendly watch parties

  • San Diego Public Library – Nov. 21 to Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (San Diego Central Library, City Heights Branch Library, Linda Vista Branch Library, Pacific Beach Branch Library) More information
  • The Dog Society – Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information
  • The Rady Shell at Jacobs ParkMore information
    • Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. (U.S. vs. England).
    • Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m. (Mexico vs. Argentina)
  • The Gaslamp Quarter – Nov. 25 to Nov. 27. More information
    • Nov. 25, 8 a.m. (Netherlands vs. Ecuador) 11 a.m. (England vs. USA)
    • Nov. 26, 8 a.m. (France vs. Denmark), 11 a.m. (Argentina vs. Mexico)
    • Nov. 27 8 a.m. (Croatia vs. Canada), 11 a.m. (Spain vs. Germany)
  • The Shores Restaurant – Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information

Sports bars
  • Shakespeare’s Pub – Nov. 18 to Dec. 18, various times. More information
  • O'Brien's Pub – Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, various times. More information
  • Bluefoot Bar & Grill – Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, various times. More information
  • Churchill’s Pub and Grille - Nov. 21 to Nov. 25. More information
    • Nov. 21, 4:45 a.m. (England vs. Iran), 10:30 a.m. (U.S. vs. Wales)
    • Nov. 25, open 10 a.m. (U.S. vs. England)
  • Fairplay - Nov. 20 to Dec. 2, various times. More information

At home

The following will broadcast the tournament:

  • Fox
  • FS1
  • NBC
  • Peacock
  • Telemundo (en español)
  • Telemundo Deportes (en español)

Streaming services such as SlingTV, Fubo, Vidgo and YouTube TV that carry some of the channels listed will also offer matches. It's important to note that not all channels will carry every game. FIFA offers a handy guide that filters each option.

