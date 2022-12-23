Cancellations, delays confront travelers at San Diego Airport

The holiday weekend travel rush continued as a brutal winter storm bashed most of the country, while San Diego enjoyed warmer than usual temperatures and sunny skies.

San Diego International Airport remained the crossroads for travelers coming and going on domestic and international flights.

Travelers in both airport terminals scoured the flight status boards with worry and disappointment at all the delays and cancellations because of poor weather elsewhere.

“The flight was supposed to be at 8 o’clock, but now the board shows 11:30,” said John Schroeder of North County.

He and his wife were trying to get to Terre Haute, Indiana, with a connecting flight in Atlanta — one delay put them in danger of missing.

“We have a couple of hours layover there. Hopefully, the flight's on time because that’s a potential problem,” Schroeder said.

Hanging over all of this are the cranes of construction, which forced the Terminal 1 parking lot and pedestrian bridge to close permanently.

1 of 5 Passengers from United Flight 2066 wait at baggage claim before heading off into San Diego for the sunny holiday, San Diego International Airport. Dec. 23, 2022. Holiday travel is in full swing at the San Diego International Airport. Thousands are flying out of San Diego and California and just as many are flying into San Diego for the holidays. Matthew Bowler 2 of 5 Travelers wait in long lines to check luggage before going through airport security on their way out of San Diego International Airport. Dec. 23, 2022. Matthew Bowler 3 of 5 Passengers from United Flight 2066 wait at baggage claim before heading off into San Diego for the sunny holiday, San Diego International Airport. Dec. 23, 2022. Matthew Bowler 4 of 5 Passengers from United Flight 2066 wait at baggage claim before heading off into San Diego for the sunny holiday. San Diego International Airport, Dec. 23, 2022. Matthew Bowler 5 of 5 Travelers, some wearing masks, wait in long lines to check luggage before going through airport security on their way out of San Diego, Calif. Dec. 23, 2022. Matthew Bowler

The San Diego Airport Authority has issued advisories to maneuver traffic congestion and construction obstacles, telling travelers to arrive two hours before flight departures for domestic and international flights.

Passengers are strongly recommended not to park on-site. If it is necessary, reserve parking at Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or Curbside Valet as much in advance as possible at san.org/parking.

The Terminal Loop Shuttle transports passengers between both terminals. Curbside pickup is available every 10 minutes.

While the Schroeders were waiting to fly out of town, John Collins and his wife made it in. They arrived Friday morning for a weeklong Christmas vacation in San Diego, escaping Chicago's big chill.

“It was a negative 30 degrees wind chill and negative 8 degrees as we were heading out of Chicago O’Hare Airport. It was pretty brutal, but we are happy to put the coats away, now,” Collins said.