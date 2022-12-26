Where to recycle Christmas trees in San Diego

Starting Monday through Jan. 23, San Diegans can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled for free.

The 49th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program was kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Miramar Greenery on Convoy Street by City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and representatives from the city's Environmental Services Department.

Officials gave details about the program, which features 17 locations citywide where residents can drop off their trees.

"We encourage residents to bring their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of our drop-off locations within the city," ESD Director Renee Robertson said. "Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar landfill, and it helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at the Miramar landfill."