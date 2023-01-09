Del Mar church turned into homeless shelter for two weeks

About a dozen homeless people are expected to stay overnight in St Peter’s Parish Hall for the next two weeks. They'll have access to home-cooked meals, showers and job search workshops, as part of the Interfaith Rotational Shelter Program.

The program has been running for the past 35 years, and involves different religious groups from across San Diego who offered temporary accommodation at their places of worship.

Applicants are screened by social services for drug and alcohol abuse before being referred to the program. Guests must also be willing to work alongside a case manager to find solutions to the issues which contributed to their homelessness.

Paige Blair-Hubert is the Reverend at St Peter’s Parish Hall. “One of the things we love about this program is that it’s not a Band-Aid," she said. “It’s actually trying to address immediate needs ... to help these individuals change their lives and have stability and sense of home that many of us might take for granted”.

Congregations host the program for a two-week period before rotating to another site, with around 12 people in residence at any one time.

“Some of our guests may have left situations of domestic violence and may have some mental health needs,” Hubert-Blair said, "so they will really be getting wrap-around support while they are with us”.

St. James' Church in Solana Beach will be the next venue to host the program.