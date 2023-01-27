Salvation Army celebrating successes of program for those recovering from addiction

A new national promotional campaign by the Salvation Army to help people with addiction launched in San Diego Wednesday. The program, called Second Chance, aims to get more people enrolled into the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC). ARC is a free, six-month, residential drug and alcohol program.

Second Chance's launch was marked by a ceremony at ARC's Otay Mesa facility. Attendees included people like Shauna Stalnaker who had successfully completed the ARC program.

Stalnaker, now sober and thriving, acts as a mentor to others who are struggling with the same issues she used to. She grew up in a family of alcoholics and spent time in prison.

“There’s too many times that I should have been dead, and I’m not,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “So, being allowed to be here and being offered this second chance, allows me to do the same for other women."

Almost 180 men and women have graduated from the ARC since the facility opened in June 2021. People are treated for a range of dependencies, including alcohol, drug and gaming addiction.

Some ARC employees have had their own experience with addiction, like Captain Paul Swain. He said he understands too well how devastating living with addiction can be.

“(People with addiction) come to us usually broken, destitute — nowhere else to go,” Swain said. “They’ve already spent their insurance money on other programs, their families don't want them coming around anymore. Their family may not take the call, but we’ll take their call."

Attendees at Second Chance's launch were invited to write their goals on a large, red board. One message simply read “be the best mom I can be."