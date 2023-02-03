Jill Biden to visit San Diego for cancer event, Navy gathering

First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to arrive in San Diego Friday as part of a California trip in support of the administration's efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families.

Ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Biden will arrive Friday afternoon and visit a health clinic, where she's expected to highlight the administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to improve access to cancer screenings and early detection for those in underserved communities.

Later on Friday, Biden will speak at a gathering of the crew and families of the San Diego-based Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords, discussing the Joining Forces initiative, which supports military families with employment, child education and health care.

On Saturday, Biden will travel to Oceanside to visit the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

