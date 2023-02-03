Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Jill Biden to visit San Diego for cancer event, Navy gathering

By City News Service
Published February 3, 2023 at 8:10 AM PST
Updated February 3, 2023 at 8:10 AM PST
First lady Jill Biden speaks as she visits the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord, N.H., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to pay tribute to the New Hampshire woman chosen 35 years ago to be America's "Teacher in Space" and to emphasize that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan signed into law by President Joe Biden last week will provide funding for the reopening of schools.
Susan Walsh
/
Associated Press
First lady Jill Biden speaks as she visits the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord, N.H., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to pay tribute to the New Hampshire woman chosen 35 years ago to be America's "Teacher in Space" and to emphasize that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan signed into law by President Joe Biden last week will provide funding for the reopening of schools.

First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to arrive in San Diego Friday as part of a California trip in support of the administration's efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families.

Ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Biden will arrive Friday afternoon and visit a health clinic, where she's expected to highlight the administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to improve access to cancer screenings and early detection for those in underserved communities.

Later on Friday, Biden will speak at a gathering of the crew and families of the San Diego-based Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords, discussing the Joining Forces initiative, which supports military families with employment, child education and health care.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

On Saturday, Biden will travel to Oceanside to visit the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

Local
More News