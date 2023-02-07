Plane returns to San Diego International after fire onboard

A fire that originated in an external battery pack aboard a United Airlines flight forced the plane to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after takeoff Tuesday, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation.

UA Flight #2664, which was en route to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, left San Diego International Airport just after 7 a.m., but had to return before 8 a.m. after an external battery pack onboard the aircraft caught fire, according to airport officials.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the flight crew prevented the fire from spreading by putting the battery pack into a fire bag. Details about the battery pack were not immediately released.

Four people were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation, while two others were examined but declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the SDFD.