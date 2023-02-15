Record low temperatures recorded in parts of San Diego County

Record low temperatures were recorded in parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

It was 54 in Vista, 50 in Ramona and 34 in Idyllwild on Tuesday, all record low temperatures for the day in those areas.

A cold air mass is continuing to bring gusty winds and light showers to San Diego County today. Low snow levels are expected in San Diego County mountain areas.

Drier and warmer conditions are in the forecast through Friday. There is a slight chance of showers over the weekend.