Record low temperatures recorded in parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published February 15, 2023 at 8:19 AM PST
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Kitchen Creek Trailhead just off the Pacific Crest Trail near Mt. Laguna. San Diego County, Calif. Feb. 14, 2023.

Record low temperatures were recorded in parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

It was 54 in Vista, 50 in Ramona and 34 in Idyllwild on Tuesday, all record low temperatures for the day in those areas.

A cold air mass is continuing to bring gusty winds and light showers to San Diego County today. Low snow levels are expected in San Diego County mountain areas.

Drier and warmer conditions are in the forecast through Friday. There is a slight chance of showers over the weekend.

