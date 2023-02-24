Give Now
Off-duty San Diego Police Department officer arrested on domestic violence charge

Published February 24, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST
A San Diego Police Department officer was arrested in Mira Mesa on domestic violence charges, the SDPD reported Friday.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the department received a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty SDPD officer in Mira Mesa.

On-duty officers arrived on the scene and arrested Officer James Walker on domestic violence-related charges, police said. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail.

Walker has been suspended and his peace officer powers were removed pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations, the SDPD said.

