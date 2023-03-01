Average San Diego County gas price rises for 27th time in 29 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the 22nd consecutive day and 27th time in 29 days, increasing 1.5 cents to $4.864, its highest amount since Dec. 2.

The average price has increased 28.2 cents over the past 29 days, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.8 cents more than one week ago, 27.9 cents higher than one month ago and three-tenths of a cent above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.571 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

A run of 29 decreases in 31 days to the national average price ended with an increase of two-tenths of a cent to $3.359. It dropped 15.3 cents over the previous 31 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 3.8 cents less than one week ago, 14.2 cents lower than one month ago and 26 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.657 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

