Imperial Beach City Council imposes 45-day moratorium on gun sales licenses

Imperial Beach’s commercial district has been on something of a roll the last several years. All sorts of businesses have come to this most-southern of California beach towns. But there are no businesses that sell firearms.

A woman named Stephanie Gilreath wants to open a store focused on women’s sporting goods near the intersection of Palm Ave. and Florida St. — and she wants to be able to sell guns. Her application for a license is what led to the city council’s action Wednesday evening.

“What we were asking, both the applicant, the community and gun rights advocates is to bear with us to have a pause," said Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

The council voted to institute a 45-day pause; a moratorium, so that city staff can research and come up with a set of regulations. Right now, the city has no rules regarding the commercial sale of guns.

“They wanted to have a little bit more time so that can craft something that’s unique to the city of Imperial Beach, that is the best thing for Imperial Beach,” Aguirre said.

She said people spoke in support and against the moratorium at Wednesday’s meeting.

The San Diego County Gun Owners group spoke in opposition. We reached out to them for comment and President Michael Schwartz provided this statement:

“I look forward to seeing the council create a clear and obtainable pathway for federally licensed dealers to serve the Imperial Beach community.”

“We absolutely don’t want to hinder in any way her ability to be successful, especially because she’s catering to all customers, but especially women customers. So we ask that she bear with us," said Aguirre, referring to Gilreath.

According to the mayor, the process of developing new ordinances normally takes anywhere between seven months and two years.

But she said this one is being fast-tracked; no second reading will be necessary. So, it looks like it will come back before the council for a final vote in mid-August.