Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Imperial Beach City Council imposes 45-day moratorium on gun sales licenses

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo / Video Journalist
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM PDT
There are dozens of stores that sell firearms in San Diego County. But there aren’t any in Imperial Beach, and there won’t be until later this year at the earliest. KPBS reporter John Carroll tells us more.

Imperial Beach’s commercial district has been on something of a roll the last several years. All sorts of businesses have come to this most-southern of California beach towns. But there are no businesses that sell firearms.

A woman named Stephanie Gilreath wants to open a store focused on women’s sporting goods near the intersection of Palm Ave. and Florida St. — and she wants to be able to sell guns. Her application for a license is what led to the city council’s action Wednesday evening.

“What we were asking, both the applicant, the community and gun rights advocates is to bear with us to have a pause," said Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The council voted to institute a 45-day pause; a moratorium, so that city staff can research and come up with a set of regulations. Right now, the city has no rules regarding the commercial sale of guns.

Mark Diaz, manager of Schrank's Smoke 'n Gun shop, displayed several handguns for sale at the store last year in Waukegan, Ill., north of Chicago. When the Supreme Court ruled Monday that most Americans can have a handgun in their homes for self-defense, it left Chicago officials scrambling to put together a new handgun law.
National
RELATED: Gun Activists To Challenge Local Gun Laws
Cheryl Corley

“They wanted to have a little bit more time so that can craft something that’s unique to the city of Imperial Beach, that is the best thing for Imperial Beach,” Aguirre said.

She said people spoke in support and against the moratorium at Wednesday’s meeting.

The San Diego County Gun Owners group spoke in opposition. We reached out to them for comment and President Michael Schwartz provided this statement:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“I look forward to seeing the council create a clear and obtainable pathway for federally licensed dealers to serve the Imperial Beach community.”

“We absolutely don’t want to hinder in any way her ability to be successful, especially because she’s catering to all customers, but especially women customers.  So we ask that she bear with us," said Aguirre, referring to Gilreath.

According to the mayor, the process of developing new ordinances normally takes anywhere between seven months and two years.

But she said this one is being fast-tracked; no second reading will be necessary. So, it looks like it will come back before the council for a final vote in mid-August.

Tags

Local South BayRegional Governments
John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News