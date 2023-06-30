Give Now
Friday is deadline to pay property taxes, avoid penalties

Published June 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT
The San Diego County Administration Building downtown is shown in this undated photo.
Alison St John
/
KPBS
The San Diego County Administration Building downtown is shown in this undated photo.

Friday is the deadline for San Diego County residents to pay their property taxes without incurring additional penalties.

County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded residents earlier this week that unpaid bills will go into default Saturday and receive additional penalties of 1.5% each month.

"That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year, but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline," McAllister said.

Economy
He added that taxpayers can pay their bills online at sdttc.com at no additional cost, if payment is made using the free e-check option.

According to the county, property taxes are due in two installments: The first delinquent date is in December, while the second is in April. Each late installment has incurred a 10% penalty, plus a $10 fee if the second installment is late.

The county has collected 98.82% of property tax payments so far, according to McAllister's office.

"There is still a small percentage of bills that are not yet paid, and we want to remind taxpayers that there's still time to avoid additional penalties," McAllister said.

Along with increased penalties, properties in default for five years may be sold at a tax sale, in accordance with state law.

