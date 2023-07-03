'Grace For President' from the page to the stage in a lesson on diversity

During this week of celebrating American Independence, there is a story playing out on a local stage that questions presidential history.

“Grace For President” began as a children’s book written by Kelly DiPucchio in 2008, just before Barak Obama was elected to the White House.

The musical adapted from the book is running now through July 9 at the San Diego Junior Theatre .

“My hope always, when I wrote the book, is that someday it would be obsolete," DiPucchio said.

The book centers on Grace, a third-grade student who learns in class that all the previous U.S. presidents were men. "Where are the girls?" she asks her teacher.

DiPucchio wrote the book at a very different time in American politics. Almost 15 years later, she said Grace still carries a message of hope for children, no matter who is leading the country.

“The same message that’s there applies today in terms of dreaming big, working hard and perseverance. Those all remain," DiPucchio said.

San Diego Junior Theatre Student performers on stage at the San Diego Junior Theatre in Balboa Park in a musical number from "Grace For President" based on the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio, San Diego, Calif., June 30, 2023.

Grace goes on to run for president of her school. The musical was adapted for the stage by Joan Cushing with two acts of musical numbers that entertain and educate the audience.

"It does resonate with me being a black woman in this world and never had a president who looks like me," said Kandace Crystal who is directing the San Diego Junior Theatre production. She also made this a teachable moment for her young cast.

"That was one of the things I really loved about the text. It allowed them to get a good understanding of the electoral college, and ‘What do you mean my vote counts? How does one vote change the world?” Crystal said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Kandace Crystal directs the musical "Grace For President" and Zara Butcher plays the titular role, San Diego, Calif., June 29, 2023.

The student actresses portraying the characters are personally invested in this story.

Evie Roach plays the role of “Mrs. Barrington,” the teacher giving the history lesson.

“I think that a girl finally needs to be president because it needs to happen. I feel it’s been long enough," Roach said.

Zara Butcher agrees. She plays the titular role.

“Grace really wants to not just think, ‘Oh everything is diverse’ ... because it’s not. Grace sees it and wants to change it," said Butcher.

DiPucchio has seen her book performed as a musical at children's theaters around the country, and she is pleased with the adaption which continues to inspire.

"Of course, we don't have a female president yet," DiPucchio said. "However, we have gotten a lot closer with the first female vice president."

"Grace For President" continues performances this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 7-9.

An ASL-interpreted performance will be held Saturday, July 8 at 2 pm. For reserved seating, members of the deaf community can reach out to boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.