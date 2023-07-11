President Biden nominates mayor Gloria to Truman Scholarship Foundation Board

Mayor Todd Gloria was nominated Tuesday by President Joe Biden to serve on the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees, the independent federal agency which selects Truman Scholars.

"As a 1999 Harry S. Truman Scholar, I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve on the Foundation's Board of Trustees," Gloria said. "I know how critical it is to support young people interested in careers in public service. That's what the Truman Scholarship provided me, and I look forward to helping ensure it continues to develop America's next generation of talented public servants."

The Truman Scholarship Foundation is a federally funded scholarship program that awards up to $30,000 to students who "demonstrate leadership potential, academic excellence, and a commitment to public service." Around 60 students are selected nationally each year.

The board meets biannually and is responsible for the administration of the scholarship program. It is comprised of 19 members and is chaired by former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.

This presidential appointment is volunteer and receives no compensation. It is subject to confirmation by the United States Senate.

