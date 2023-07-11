San Diego journalists brace for impact on community after sale of news institution

A San Diego institution has been sold — again. Doctor Pat Soon-Shiong, the billionaire who bought the San Diego Union-Tribune just five years ago, has sold the paper to Alden Global Capital. The hedge fund group is buying papers across the country and has been receiving backlash for slashing newsroom staff; critics say that also slashes vital information for communities.

"It's been a terrible day to be honest, a lot of people are just stunned that this happened," said former San Diego Union-Tribune (U-T) reporter Jerry McCormick. He spoke with KPBS Midday Edition host Jade Hindmon the day after the sale was announced.

"A lot of people that I've talked to are afraid of what's going to happen next, and they're wondering about their futures," McCormick said.

McCormick said news of the sale hit U-T journalists hard. They found out via email.

"Imagine going to work every day, putting your heart and soul into a project, and then all of a sudden, just having that ripped away from you," he said.

McCormick, who is also a founding member of the San Diego Association of Black Journalists, said he knows what that feels like firsthand. He went through the same thing in 2009, when the paper was sold by Copley Press to Platinum Equity.

"To put your heart, your soul, your time away from your family, the sacrifices you've made and then someone somewhere decided that your services are no longer needed," he said.

McCormick said the reputation of the new owners, Alden Global Capital, isn't sitting well.

"This company is known for gutting newspapers, and so the people of San Diego should be very concerned about what's happening to the Union-Tribune right now," McCormick said. "I'm also concerned about the institutional knowledge because some of the reporters have been there for decades. They've tracked some of the biggest stories in San Diego. And you know, all of that institutional knowledge is just gonna be going out the door."

Wendy Fry is another former U-T reporter, who worked there off and on since 2019. Fry last covered the border for the paper.

She's worried too — and heartbroken.

"It's something we've heard might happen for a really long time, and then to see it happen is just very disappointing," she said. "It's pretty hard news to take. It's devastating for these hard working journalists at the San Diego Union-Tribune, and also the San Diego community.

She said the reporters have risen to the challenge every time there was a sale and cutbacks that follow.

"We've come into this business at a time when the industry is suffering through this major disruption, and to learn how to keep up with it all and at the same time be responsible to the communities has been this huge challenge that these journalists in the newsroom have risen to meet every single day," she said. "So, it's just so devastating to see them have to face another round of cuts and a company that might not be as dedicated to journalism as they are. It hurts, they don't deserve this."

She said despite the constant change, the paper's staff managed to do stellar work with less resources and staff and still win awards for their top notch investigative pieces that have created positive change.

"These journalists, people, go into this career because they care about their community," she said. "Really the loser here is going to be the San Diego community."

Fry observed the effects of other such sales: less reporters equals less accountability for public officials and fewer voices. She said the effects won't be visible for a while, but when they hit, it will be obvious, just like in news deserts across the country.

Fry got emotional as she thought about what the paper has meant to her over the years. It was her first job as a cub reporter.

"I am so appreciative of the people who taught me how to do journalism there at the San Diego Union-Tribune," she said through tears. "I'm so appreciative that I had the opportunity to hear Jeff McDonald on the phone, how he interviews people, how he gets information out, and hear Jeff Light with his ideas and different things he notices that need coverage. I just feel very grateful that I've had the chance and opportunity to work with every single reporter and photographer in that building."

There are rumors the building will be sold if it hasn't already, and future generations won't see the iconic name across the tall, glass building, like a beacon watching over them and democracy.

"They're probably gonna make people work from home to save money. They're really going to gut that newsroom, and I feel sorry for all of my friends that work there, but I'm hopeful for them too," McCormick said , who is now a public information officer for the City of San Diego. "I wish them the best, and I want them to know that there is life after newspapers ... you will make it. You got this."

McCormick advises reporters to reach out to professional associations that have resources to help and adds they should use the time to work and invest in themselves. Something they and all journalists will need to keep up with the fast changing world of journalism.