Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

San Diego heat wave persists

By City News Service
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT
A heat wave will continue in San Diego through Saturday, April 25, 2020.
KPBS Staff
A heat wave will continue in San Diego through Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Another day of extremely hot conditions was on tap Monday for the San Diego area — especially in the region's arid eastern reaches, where high temperatures were likely to soar into the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The protracted heat wave — courtesy of a persistent high-pressure system — peaked Sunday, creating potentially unhealthy conditions.

"Strong high pressure aloft will maintain hot weather inland into next week, with periods of high clouds," the NWS advised. "Breezy west to southwest winds near the passes will keep fire-weather conditions elevated."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

An excessive-heat warning will be in place until 8 p.m. Saturday in the local mountains and deserts, where high temperatures of 100 to 121 degrees are possible.

Authorities advise people in the heat-swamped areas to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, take shelter in air-conditioned spaces if possible, stay out of the sun and check up on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors.

Things will be cooler along the coast over the period thanks to a returning marine layer, but temperatures will be higher than seasonal norms.

Tags

Local WeatherFamilyTravel
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News