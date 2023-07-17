San Diego heat wave persists

Another day of extremely hot conditions was on tap Monday for the San Diego area — especially in the region's arid eastern reaches, where high temperatures were likely to soar into the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The protracted heat wave — courtesy of a persistent high-pressure system — peaked Sunday, creating potentially unhealthy conditions.

"Strong high pressure aloft will maintain hot weather inland into next week, with periods of high clouds," the NWS advised. "Breezy west to southwest winds near the passes will keep fire-weather conditions elevated."

An excessive-heat warning will be in place until 8 p.m. Saturday in the local mountains and deserts, where high temperatures of 100 to 121 degrees are possible.

Authorities advise people in the heat-swamped areas to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, take shelter in air-conditioned spaces if possible, stay out of the sun and check up on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors.

Things will be cooler along the coast over the period thanks to a returning marine layer, but temperatures will be higher than seasonal norms.