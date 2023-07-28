San Diego Loyal signs Encinitas high schooler Xavi Gnaulati to professional contract

A day after hosting German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in an exhibition at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego Loyal Soccer Club announced the signing of county native Xavi Gnaulati to his first professional contract on Friday.

The 18-year-old midfielder is the second local product and first since Duran Ferree to move through the SD Loyal Select development pathway to a professional contract with the first team. The contract is pending league and federation approval.

"It's been a real joy watching Xavi grow, develop as a man and a player, and work extremely hard to achieve his dream," said SD Loyal head coach Nate Miller. "The staff and his teammates believe deeply in Xavi and will push him to continue to take big strides forward. This is only the beginning for Xavi, and we look forward to his continued development as a professional now."

The midfielder from Encinitas' Cardiff-by-the-Sea was signed to an academy contract in 2021, earning the opportunity to train and compete with the first team.

He made his first USL Championship 18-man roster on July 14, 2021, in a 2-1 win over Orange County SC at Torero Stadium. The teenager made his SD Loyal debut in a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 6, 2022. Gnaulati went 79 minutes in the club's tournament debut.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see the second local San Diego product progress from our Loyal Select program to the first team," SD Loyal President Ricardo Campos said. "This community has so much talent, and we are proud to provide the development pathway to elevate players to the next level."

The Loyal Select academy program "gives top youth players representing regions and clubs all around San Diego county the opportunity to train and compete in a professional environment and provides a clear path to the SD Loyal first team," a statement from the team reads.

Gnaulati was subbed into the game against Dortmund at halftime in the 6-0 defeat to the Bundesliga runners-up.