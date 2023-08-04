Imperial Beach moves forward on gun sales

Imperial Beach resident Stephanie Gilreath’s dream to open a sporting goods store tailored to women, that also sells guns, is one step closer to reality.

On Wednesday, the Imperial Beach City Council voted unanimously to allow the sale of guns. A first for the beach city which had no storefronts that sold firearms or ammunition . A moratorium the city put in place in June while staff came up with regulations expired Friday.

Gilreath’s motivation for the store is personal. Over the years she said she found it hard to find outdoor gear for herself and her daughter. Sometimes they would have to settle for products made for men.

“It's something that nobody has really paid attention to over the years. But it's a big growing market because we want to be outside,” Gilreath said. “Why can't we show our daughters that they can do this and there are things for them.”

Her motivation for selling guns is the same. Gilreath said she had a home-based business selling guns online when she previously lived in Imperial Beach from 2014 to 2020 before moving to Colorado.

“I started that because when we would walk into gun stores, I would ask to see a firearm and they would hand it to my husband. That was very frustrating. I decided that I was going to do what I could to educate other women about firearms,” Gilreath said.

The approved staff recommendations for regulating firearm sales include a resolution designating the zoning as only in the city’s commercial and mixed use area along Palm Avenue between Rainbow Drive and Georgia Street and between Donax and Calla Avenues. The regulations would apply to any new gun businesses approved by the city.

They include several age-related restrictions most of which are in line with state law. The city rules requiring of proof of age for those shopping in stores where the primary business is selling firearms are stricter than state law. They say shoppers must be 21 years or older or accompanied by a parent or guardian if the store sells concealed weapons and 18 years or older or with a parent or guardian if it does not. The rules also require signage on age requirements and the right to deny or revoke permits if anyone under 21 is found to be working in the store.

New gun stores will also be required to have both an alarm system and a video surveillance system with cameras inside and outside the store that have to be approved by the sheriff.

When stores are open, firearms and ammunition have to be secured and kept away from the public except when under the supervision of an employee. When they are closed, firearms and ammunition must also be locked in a fireproof safe or vault.

Gilreath said she opposes age-related restrictions around gun sales. She also wants to see more education on gun safety for young children.

“We started our daughter with firearms training at the age of seven. Firearms education is very important because a lot of kids, all they see is video games,” Gilreath said. “That's why accidents happen. Why aren't we educating and allowing these young people to come into these stores and see them and see that they're real and see that they're not toys.”

Imperial Beach’s Chief Administrative Officer, Erika N. Cortez-Martinez said these age-related regulations likely would not apply to Gilreath since only 10% of her business will focus on the sale of firearms.

Cortez-Martinez also said in the future the city council could reevaluate and make amendments to the ordinance.

Only one person spoke in opposition to allowing the commercial sale of guns during the public comment period on Wednesday. Pat Flowers said she was worried about how close gun stores would be to residents. But she said she understood people had the right to buy firearms.

Aguirre thanked Gilreath during the meeting.

“I see her as a woman business owner leading the way. I’m actually very grateful and appreciative and respect her greatly because had it not been for her, we wouldn’t even of been in this process of creating an ordinance that fits our community the best,” Aguirre said.

With the regulations approved, Gilreath said she will complete the process to obtain her business license. She hopes to open her store this fall. Once approved, it will include the sale of handguns, rifles, and shotguns.

But while she said she thinks the city regulations are a good start, she doesn’t agree with everything.

“There are still parts that I and many other firearm enthusiasts do not agree with, but through perseverance and education, I'm sure that we'll be able to work with the city and the community to overcome those obstacles,” Gilreath said.