San Diego city officials announce water contact warning lifted in Coronado

San Diego health officials Monday announced the water contact warning has been lifted for Avenida Lunar in Coronado. Recent water quality samples have met state health standards.

Although, a health advisory has been issued for the following locations:

— San Diego River outlet (Dog Beach) in Ocean Beach;

— Bayside Park at J Street;

— Tidelands Park;

— Shelter Island;

— North Cove Vacation Isle;

— La Jolla Cove;

— San Elijo Lagoon Outlet;

— and Children's Pool.

Citizens are advised that bacteria levels in the above listed locations have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Imperial Beach Shoreline, Silver Strand Shoreline, Main Lifeguard Tower and North Beach in Coronado remain under warning. South swell conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north (transboundary flows). Citizens are advised that bacteria levels exceed State health standards and ocean waters may contain sewage and may cause illness.

Ocean shoreline from the International Border to South end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact. The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness.

