Peak fire season is here, firefighters say people need to be prepared

The devastating fires in Maui underscore the danger wildfires present. Just last week thousands of East County residents were hit with evacuation warnings as the Bunnie Fire quickly spread in Ramona.

The blaze grew to 100 acres in less than an hour and burned 184 acres total. Cal Fire San Diego officials said 11,000 residents received evacuation warnings as homes were threatened.

"Wildfire is here — wildfire is year round and we need to be ready for it right now," said Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Michael Cornette.

Cornette said how fast the Bunnie Fire grew underscores why people should have a fire plan. That includes making sure everyone in a home knows where to go and what to do. Also how essentials like food, water, papers, prescriptions, money or pets can quickly be packed up.

"We want to make sure that everybody’s plans are in place now," Cornette said.

Cal Fire recommends people have an emergency "go" kit, which should include 72 hours of food and water.

Should a fire breakout that threatens homes, evacuation orders or warnings will likely be sent to resident's phone with a location for where to go. Olive Peirce Middle School was a temporary shelter for the Bunnie Fire.

Cornette said people can also proactively help protect their homes by creating 100 feet of defensible space around them.

"Another part of that defensible space is making sure your home is hardened," Cornette said. "The eaves are closed, that there's no open vents. The home doesn't necessarily burn down as the fire fronts coming through — it’s after the fire fronts coming through that there’s small embers that could have gotten into your attic or down on the ground level if there’s some bark around the house."

If people are in situation where they cannot leave, Cornette said call 911 immediately and stay inside.

"We want to stay toward the center of the house away from the exterior walls," Cornette said. "We want to make sure that our tub is full of water, so we have some drinking water if we need it."

This Saturday the county is hosting an emergency preparedness event in Ramona so residents can be ready for natural disasters like wildfires. More information including what to include in emergency kits and how to sign up for alerts is available at readysandiego.org.

