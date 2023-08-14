Give Now
San Diego Humane Society team to deploy to Maui

By City News Service
Published August 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT
San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team deploying to Hawaii to assist Maui's Humane Society. San Diego International Airport. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 14, 2023.
San Diego Humane Society
San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team deploying to Hawaii to assist Maui's Humane Society. San Diego International Airport. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 14, 2023.

At the request of the Maui Humane Society, San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team was deploying to Hawaii Monday to assist in the aftermath of the wildfire that devastated Lahaina.

A team of four members were set to depart from the humane society's San Diego campus, 5500 Gaines St., at 9:30 a.m. Monday for an eight- to 10-day deployment, according to Nina Thompson of the society.

Once on the ground in Lahaina, the team will assist with search and rescue efforts, animal care, sheltering of large and companion animals, as well as transports.

At least 93 people have been killed by the fires that started last Tuesday night, swept through the west end of Maui and leveled the town of Lahaina, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, according to federal authorities.

Nearly 300 homes and other structures, some of them landmarks, have been destroyed, officials in Hawaii said.

U.S. Coast Guard and Army National Guard troops were handling rescue and relief operations around the island.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that California would deploy resources and urban search and rescue teams to assist in the response.

"California stands with the people of Maui and all Hawaiians amid these horrific wildfires that have claimed lives and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina," Newsom said. "Our state is sending resources to support our Pacific neighbors during their time of need."

More News