Excessive heat warning issued for parts of San Diego County

An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of San Diego with dangerously hot conditions and temperatures up to 114, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday.

The San Diego County deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning will be under the excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Thursday.

In the mountains, temperatures are expected to reach 98 degrees in mountain areas below 5,000 feet, and in the communities of Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Julian and Pine Valley.

A heat advisory has been issued by the NWS from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Thursday for the cities of Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Julian and Pine Valley.

Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat related illness. The NWS recommends taking extra precautions for those working outside, and when possible to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.