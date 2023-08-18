Padres game rescheduled due to approaching storm

The Padres will play a split double-header Saturday due to a shakeup of the weekend schedule prompted by the approaching tropical storm.

Hurricane Hilary was still moving up the coast of Baja California, and while it is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches Southern California, heavy rain and high winds are still anticipated across the region Sunday into Monday.

As a precaution, Major League Baseball announced it was rescheduling Sunday's game at Petco Park to Saturday.

As a result, the Padres will play a split double-header Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. and the second at 5:40 p.m.

Ticketholders for Sunday's game can use them for the early game on Saturday, according to MLB.