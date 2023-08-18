Padres game rescheduled due to approaching storm
The Padres will play a split double-header Saturday due to a shakeup of the weekend schedule prompted by the approaching tropical storm.
Hurricane Hilary was still moving up the coast of Baja California, and while it is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches Southern California, heavy rain and high winds are still anticipated across the region Sunday into Monday.
As a precaution, Major League Baseball announced it was rescheduling Sunday's game at Petco Park to Saturday.
As a result, the Padres will play a split double-header Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. and the second at 5:40 p.m.
Ticketholders for Sunday's game can use them for the early game on Saturday, according to MLB.
Storm safety tips
- Stay informed. Monitor television and radio for flood watches or warnings.
- Keep your gas tank full in case of evacuation or power outages.
- Use sandbags to divert water.
- Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
- Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If you see a downed power line, call 911 and (800) 411-SDGE to report it. If someone has come in contact with electrical equipment, don't touch them.
- Keep a written list of emergency contacts.
- Make a plan in case of an emergency. Speak with family, friends and/or neighbors who can help ahead of time. If you rely on electrically operated medical equipment, make a plan for backup power.
- If you smell gas or suspect a gas leak, leave the area. Call 911 or SDG&E at (800) 611-7343.
- Secure outdoor items to prevent them from flying away.
- Gather supplies such as food, water and a flashlight to last at least three to five days.
- Call 211 for information including on disaster resources available 24 hours a day in over 200 languages.
Sources: Ready.gov, County of San Diego Office of Emergency Services, 211 San Diego, SDG&E.