Drying and inland warming predicted for San Diego County

Drier southwest flow and high pressure to the east in San Diego County was expected to bring drying and inland warming through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

An influx of monsoonal moisture could bring a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts Thursday afternoon, forecasters said.

It was expected to be drier and gradually warmer for inland areas Saturday through Monday.

Along the coast Tuesday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 71 to 76 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 76 to 80. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 78 to 84. The deserts were predicted to be sunny with highs from 92 to 95.

With weakening of an inversion near 5,000 feet, low clouds have become much patchier and mostly along the coastal slopes of San Diego County mountains.

A marine inversion may redevelop lower, but with sufficient depth for night and morning coastal low clouds to extend inland into the far western valleys in San Diego County.

Drying should begin on Friday, but there might be enough residual moisture for an isolated shower or thunderstorms for the mountains in the afternoon.

For Saturday through Monday, a large low-pressure system off the West Coast may bring drier southwest flow aloft while high pressure centered over Texas and New Mexico brings a slow warming trend to inland areas with high temperatures warming to around 5 degrees above average.