Displaced animals from Maui arrive in San Diego

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published August 24, 2023 at 6:21 PM PDT
The toll from the wildfires on Maui is still being assessed, as is the toll on dogs and cats in the Lahaina area. Help for the animals is coming from San Diego County. KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us how a local animal shelter is relieving the stress in Maui.

The toll from the wildfires on Maui is still being assessed, as is the toll on dogs and cats in the Lahaina area. Help for the displaced animals is coming from San Diego County.

Over the last couple of nights, some very special four-legged Hawaiians have been arriving at San Diego International Airport.

“After the fire, we knew that adoption rates were gonna plummet," said Monica Petruzzelli, communications manager at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

The front entrance of the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe is shown on August 24, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
The front entrance of the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe is shown on August 24, 2023.

Petruzzelli said Woodward has a long working relationship with colleagues at the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation.

"We knew that they were going to be over capacity with these pets that were found lost and injured," Petruzzelli said.

A refugee dog named Buddy is shown being held by Monica Petruzzelli of the Helen Woodward Animal Center on August 24, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
A refugee dog named Buddy is shown being held by Monica Petruzzelli of the Helen Woodward Animal Center on August 24, 2023.

But the 10-plus dogs now at Helen Woodward are not those lost and injured pets. Petruzzelli said it was apparent from the start that the shelters in Maui would quickly be at over capacity with those animals that found themselves homeless.

“What our partners needed the most when we asked them, was space.  They are currently trying to build makeshift kennels because they’re out of room," she said.

The final flight of refugees will arrive Thursday night — that group will consist of felines.

For now, the canine arrivals are being assessed and getting everything they need.

Woodward Veterinary Technician Breanne Sneddon is shown examining one of the dogs from Hawaii at the Helen Woodward Animal Center on August 24, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
Woodward Veterinary Technician Breanne Sneddon is shown examining one of the dogs from Hawaii at the Helen Woodward Animal Center on August 24, 2023.

“I check to see if there’s any nasal or ocular discharge," said Breanne Sneddon, a veterinary technician at Woodward, as she examined one of the dogs from Hawaii.

“This one would pass. It does have a little bit of debris in the ears, so we would do an ear cleaning," Sneddon said.

Getting these animals to San Diego is a group effort. Alaska Airlines is flying them here for free.

Petruzzelli said Woodward is also getting financial help from the Lewitt and San Diego Foundations. The dogs and cats will all be at the center until around September 5, where they'll be put up for adoption.

On a wall in the center lobby, there are plaques; tributes to our four-legged friends, and there is the Helen Woodward slogan — "People helping animals and animals helping people."  The slogan begins and ends with us.

People interested in adopting one of these Maui refugees, or any one of the other hundreds of dogs and cats, can visit the center's web site.

Tags

Local AnimalsPetsTravelFamilyTourismWildfiresSan Diego
John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
