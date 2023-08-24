Oceanside’s first homeless shelter officially takes in 'guests'

San Diego Rescue Mission’s new navigation center in North County has been housing new residents for the last week.

The homeless shelter is a first for Oceanside — There are 15 residents so far.

“After they've been admitted they get sheets, they get a blanket, they get a pillow, they get hygiene material. And they get the opportunity after they shower to get new shoes, new clothing,” said the San Diego Rescue Mission CEO Donnie Dee.

The organization is contracted by the city of Oceanside to run the shelter program.

Dee said the site is not a walk-up facility. People have to be referred to the center for 30-day stays.

“Last Thursday we started admitting guests,” he said. “Right from the streets — either the Oceanside Police Department dropping them off or they're coming from our shower trailer outreach unit.”

The Rescue Mission's mobile-shower trailers travel throughout San Diego County offering access to showers while also trying to connect homeless residents to shelter.

There is some skepticism about the new facility among Oceanside’s homeless population.

A man in his twenties — who would not tell us KPBS his real name — said he grew up in Oceanside and is now homeless living near the service provider Brother Benno's.

“I've heard mixed things about what kind of help they actually offer. They like to take people in, but they also push them away,” the man said, referring to the 30-day limit of the facility.

While it is considered a short-term shelter, Dee said almost anyone can stay there, including single men and women as well as families.

There is also no faith-based component required at the north county shelter. Dee said they welcome all people.

“They're receiving a safe place to sleep, they're receiving the opportunity to use our facilities. They're receiving three meals a day and they're also being required to see a case manager,” he said. “It's through that case management where we figure out where you go next. This is short term housing, we don't think you're going to be here longer than 30 days.”

The plan is to increase the center’s residents to 50 people over the next month.

Dee said the navigation center has capacity for 100 people at once, which is their long-term goal.