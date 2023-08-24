Give Now
Oceanside’s first homeless shelter officially takes in 'guests'

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published August 24, 2023 at 5:58 PM PDT
Oceanside’s first homeless shelter is officially taking in people from the streets. The navigation center serves a clientele that includes single men and women and families.

San Diego Rescue Mission’s new navigation center in North County has been housing new residents for the last week.

The homeless shelter is a first for Oceanside — There are 15 residents so far.

“After they've been admitted they get sheets, they get a blanket, they get a pillow, they get hygiene material. And they get the opportunity after they shower to get new shoes, new clothing,” said the San Diego Rescue Mission CEO Donnie Dee.

Interior sleeping quarters of the Oceanside navigation center ran by the San Diego Rescue Mission. July 21, 2023.
Living
RELATED: Oceanside unveils 50-bed homeless shelter
City News Service
Tania Thorne

The organization is contracted by the city of Oceanside to run the shelter program.

Dee said the site is not a walk-up facility. People have to be referred to the center for 30-day stays.

“Last Thursday we started admitting guests,” he said. “Right from the streets — either the Oceanside Police Department dropping them off or they're coming from our shower trailer outreach unit.”

The Rescue Mission's mobile-shower trailers travel throughout San Diego County offering access to showers while also trying to connect homeless residents to shelter.

There is some skepticism about the new facility among Oceanside’s homeless population.

A man in his twenties — who would not tell us KPBS his real name — said he grew up in Oceanside and is now homeless living near the service provider Brother Benno's.

“I've heard mixed things about what kind of help they actually offer. They like to take people in, but they also push them away,” the man said, referring to the 30-day limit of the facility.

People line up for resources outside of the Brother Benno's Center in Oceanside, Calif. February 28, 2023.
Local
RELATED: Oceanside Industrial Park businesses petition against Brother Benno Foundation
Tania Thorne

While it is considered a short-term shelter, Dee said almost anyone can stay there, including single men and women as well as families.

There is also no faith-based component required at the north county shelter. Dee said they welcome all people.

“They're receiving a safe place to sleep, they're receiving the opportunity to use our facilities. They're receiving three meals a day and they're also being required to see a case manager,” he said. “It's through that case management where we figure out where you go next. This is short term housing, we don't think you're going to be here longer than 30 days.”

The plan is to increase the center’s residents to 50 people over the next month.

Dee said the navigation center has capacity for 100 people at once, which is their long-term goal.

Local North CountyHomelessness
