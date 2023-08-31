Grossmont Union school board reaffirms decision to change mental health provider

In a clash of communities and cultures, the school board with the Grossmont Union High School District has reaffirmed its decision to change mental health providers for students.

For decades, the East County district has contracted with San Diego Youth Services to provide licensed therapists and other programs to its 17 campuses.

However, two weeks ago a majority of the school board sided with community members who objected to gender-affirming and other LGBTQ+ mental health programs that were offered.

The contract with San Diego Youth Services was terminated at the August 14th board meeting following public comment on the matter.

Susan Powell is a parent who spoke against San Diego Youth Services at the meeting.

"They are beholden to creepy agendas and things we don’t want in our schools. I do recommend looking into other health services for our kids. It’s important but what they're pushing at SDYS is not what we want in our schools," Powell told the school board.

Kristen LoPrell is a math teacher in the district. She said to the board, “Please keep San Diego Youth Services so our kids don’t commit suicide. Our LGBTQ youth think about it 4 times more than our straight children.”

M.G. Perez / KPBS San Diego Youth Services offers mental health support and other programs at locations around the county, Spring Valley, Calif., August 31, 2023.

San Diego Youth Services offers mental health treatment to all communities as required by state law. Steven Jella is the chief program officer and a licensed psychologist.

"How do we continue to provide services to young people and their families in the communities of their choice in cultural, linguistic as well as gender-affirming LGBTQ ways to get them on their paths to full potential?” Jella said.

In a special meeting on Wednesday night, the board considered more public comments but reaffirmed its earlier decision to cancel the longstanding contract.

Since school started a couple of weeks ago, the Grossmont Union High School District has been without a mental health provider for its students, although school counselors remain available. The transition to the new provider could take up to two months.

That new provider is a company called Wellness Together.

It is also required to abide by the same state law requiring inclusive treatment.

A written statement from Collin McGlashen, executive director of communications for the district said in part: "All of our Board members fully understand the importance of mental health support for our students.

"The District has a moral obligation to provide a safe, equitable, and high-quality education for all students that includes every single one of our LGBTQIA+ students and staff members."

Jella said he hoped that was true.

“Let’s destigmatize services. Let's get services to all the people who need it when they need it. Let’s break down barriers together," said Jella.