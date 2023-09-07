Give Now
Second College area ride-share sex assault reported

By City News Service
Published September 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM PDT
A second San Diego State University student has come forward to report being sexually assaulted in recent weeks after ordering a ride-share vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

If You Need Help

San Diego Get Help Hotline (sexual assault, stalking; crisis & information): 1-888-385-4657

Sexual Assault Resources Portal - City of San Diego

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Department of Defense (DoD) Safe Helpline (military victims of sexual assault): 877-995-5247

The 19-year-old told investigators the crime took place between midnight and 2 a.m. on Aug. 19, after the student and a companion got into a dark-colored sedan that they believed was a being driven by a ride-share worker, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the alleged assault, the driver dropped off the pair several blocks from where he had picked them up, SDPD Lt. Carmen Rivera said. They described the alleged assailant as a "poofy"-haired man in his mid-20s who spoke with a heavy accent that made him difficult to understand, Rivera said.

A similar assault allegedly occurred Aug. 27 near the SDSU campus, according to police.

"While no definitive link has been made between these two cases, there are similar circumstances surrounding (them)," Rivera said.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Officials have advised the following rideshare safety tips:

  • Notify a friend or family member when you are using a rideshare program;
  • While waiting for your ride, stay alert by avoiding distractions;
  • Ride in the backseat whenever possible;
  • Avoid poorly lit areas and;
  • Trust your instincts.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
