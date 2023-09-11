Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since November

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday to its highest amount since Nov. 3, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.515.

The average price has risen 45 of the past 49 days, increasing 56.6 cents, including 1.9 cents Sunday, its largest daily increase since Oct. 1, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 35 consecutive days, dropped three of the next four days and increased nine of the past 10 days.

The average price is 13.3 cents more than one week ago, 34.3 cents higher than one month ago and 17.2 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 92 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.832, the fourth consecutive increase since a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 2.4 cents ended Thursday when it was unchanged.

The national average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 11.4 cents higher than one year ago but nine-tenths of a cent less than one month ago. It has dropped $1.184 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

