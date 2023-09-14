Slow warming trend for San Diego inland areas into weekend

Temperatures are expected to rise, however slowly, in San Diego County inland areas Thursday and into the weekend with high temperatures warming to around average for the deserts and remaining below average for the valleys, the National Weather Service said.

There was expected to be high pressure over the Pacific Northwest through Friday with a weak low-pressure system remaining off the California coast through the weekend, the NWS said.

The marine layer was expected to remain around 2,500-feet deep with night and morning coastal low clouds extending inland across much of the valleys. Mid-level moisture to the north may bring some afternoon clouds to the mountains.

Along the coast Thursday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 74 to 78 degrees, the NWS said. Inland valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 76 to 80. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 78 to 88. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs around 100.

Night and morning coastal low clouds may extend well inland into much of the valleys and possibly extend onto the lower coastal mountain slopes during the early and middle part of next week.

There could be a cooling trend for the early and middle part of next week.