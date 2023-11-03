Give Now
'Little Amal' brings her big message of hope to San Diego

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo / Video Journalist
Published November 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM PDT
Amal looks at the sunset over the Santa Monica pier, Thursday, Santa Monica, Calif., November 2, 2023
Students Rebuild
Amal looks at the sunset over the Santa Monica pier, Thursday, Santa Monica, Calif., November 2, 2023

Amal is on a 9,000-mile journey across the United States and Mexico. This weekend, Nov. 3-5, she will be part of several free public events in San Diego County.

Why it matters

The Amal project partners with nonprofit organizations along the way of her symbolic walk.

Students Rebuild is a worldwide education group creating peace through children's artwork to welcome those who find themselves homeless and hopeless after fleeing their home countries because of war, famine and political corruption.

"We all deserve to be welcomed in our new country and be connected with a feeling of support, " said Alexandra Manuel, managing consultant with Students Rebuild. "That story has really touched the hearts of people throughout the country and throughout the world," she said.

Several San Diego arts organizations are sponsoring free public events with Amal throughout the weekend. Blake McCarty is the Executive Artistic Director of the  Blindspot Collective planning an immersive performance at South Mission Beach, on Saturday night.

"Our event is really intended to be reflective, and allows us to consider our place and our role in how we make others feel welcomed and understood," McCarty said.

By the numbers

Since July 2021, Amal has traveled to more than 14 countries, and been welcomed by more than a million people on the street, including hundreds of artists and civil society and faith leaders, and tens of millions online.

The puppet of Little Amal was designed and built by Handspring Puppet Company.

Immigration
More News