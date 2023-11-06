San Diego County gas prices fall for 38th straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 38th consecutive day, decreasing a half-cent to $5.318.

The average price has dropped 93.1 cents over the past 38 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents.

The average price is 14.4 cents less than one week ago, 73.2 cents lower than one month ago and 19 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.117 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The streak of decreases is the longest since a 41-day streak from Nov. 12-Dec. 22, 2022, totaling $1.081.

The national average price dropped for the 39th consecutive day and 47th time in 49 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.418. It has dropped 46.3 cents over the past 49 days, including a half-cent Sunday.

The national average price is 7.6 cents less than one week ago, 32.8 cents lower than one month ago and 38.2 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.598 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.