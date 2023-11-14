Teamsters strike for the day on all CSU campuses over stalled contract negotiations

Members of the Teamsters Union Local 2010 walked off the job Tuesday on all 22 campuses of the California State University (CSU) system.

They are skilled trade workers, claiming the CSU is not negotiating with them in good faith.

One thousand one hundred Teamsters across the state school system have been working without a contract since June 30, 2023.



Why it matters

The skilled workers are employed in critical maintenance jobs as plumbers, electricians, painters, and other positions that support university facilities.

All Cal State campuses remained open Tuesday, after administrators developed contingency plans to keep operations going and classes in session.

“After months of bad faith bargaining, stalled negotiations, and clear violations of state law by the CSU, our members have had enough," said Jason Rabinowitz, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 2010.

Eighty Teamsters picketed and marched at San Diego State most of the morning.

“We're not asking to be rich. We're just asking to be able to provide for our families," said Anthony Barbagello, chief union steward for the Teamsters at SDSU. "I mean, California as a whole is expensive. But San Diego has the number one (highest) cost of living right now in the country, and we're making wages that we were making years ago. It's it's just not enough."



By the numbers

The Teamsters said they are frustrated that nine months of negotiations with the CSU system have not led to an agreement on higher wages and better benefits, including a new salary pay structure. They are asking for a raise of at least 3%.

The union says they are making 23% less than their skilled trade counterparts on the University of California campuses.



Looking ahead

Tuesday's strike was just a one-day walkout. The Teamsters will be back on the job Wednesday.

A CSU spokesperson provided KPBS with the following written statement:

"Teamsters are important members of the California State University and contribute to our educational mission. The CSU and Teamsters have reached impasse in their contract negotiations but are still engaged in the bargaining process under state law.

"The CSU remains committed to the collective bargaining process and reaching a negotiated agreement for increased compensation with the Teamsters, as we have done with five of our other employee unions in recent weeks. "