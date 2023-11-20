San Diego's LGBT Center marks Transgender Remembrance Day

It's something people have done for centuries: lowering a flag to recognize a life, or lives, lost.

That's what happened in Hillcrest on Monday morning.

About 20 people walked over from the LGBT Center to the big flagpole, which usually flies the familiar rainbow pride flag.

Bliss Vasquez, case manager and peer advocate for the Center's Project Trans, lowered the transgender flag with its light pink, light blue and white stripes.

Charlotte Radulovich Two people stand under the Transgender Pride Flag in Hillcrest on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Afterward, she talked to KPBS about the state of acceptance for trans people today.

“I think it’s easier to think that things are better because trans people are more visible, but there’s still so much more work to be done just for the acceptance of our community and for people to just be able to walk their daily lives and not be killed for it," Vasquez said.

Vasquez also said life for trans people in San Diego is pretty good compared to much of the rest of the country, but resident trans people still find themselves under attack. She said it's a reminder that we live in a time when anti-trans legislation has either passed or is in the process of being passed in a number of states. The National Center for Transgender Equality said such policies fuel anti-trans violence.

A vigil was set for 6:00 p.m. Monday at the Flag. The names of 45 trans people lost to anti-trans violence in the past year were read aloud.