Padres announce plans to honor Peter Seidler for 2024 season and beyond

By City News Service
Published November 27, 2023 at 12:42 PM PST
San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler talks about the 11-year contract extension for third baseman Manny Machado during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the team's spring training baseball facility in Peoria, Ariz.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler talks about the 11-year contract extension for third baseman Manny Machado during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the team's spring training baseball facility in Peoria, Ariz.

The San Diego Padres will honor the team's late chairman and owner Peter Seidler with a patch on all players' jerseys next season and a public celebration of life scheduled for the spring, it was announced Monday.

According to the Padres, the design and location of the patches will be revealed just before the beginning of Spring Training.

The team will also host its Celebration of Life event on March 22 "to honor his extraordinary life, impact, and generosity. The event will offer fans an opportunity to pay their respects to the late Padres chairman and owner." Further details regarding the event will be announced at a later date.

The Padres and the Seidler family also announced Monday the launch of the Peter Seidler Legacy Fund, which will raise funds for projects "that align with Peter's passion and devotion to the betterment of the city."

The fund is aimed at supporting charitable projects benefiting underserved communities in San Diego and northern Baja California.

All donations to the fund of up to $1 million will be matched by the Padres Foundation, Padres players, Padres ownership, and the Seidler family, meaning each dollar donated will lead to $5 raised. Donations can be made at https://www.mlb.com/padres/community/peter-seidler-legacy-fund.

Tags

Local Sports
