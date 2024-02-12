Give Now
Cardiff State Beach parking lot closed by storm damage

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published February 12, 2024 at 5:12 PM PST
Beach access near Encinitas becomes a little more difficult. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says a beach parking lot south of the city has been temporarily closed due to damage from recent storms.

The sun is finally shining brightly across much of San Diego, but the last two weeks of heavy rains and high surf left some damage to parts of the coastline.

That includes Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas.

There, the beach’s Reef parking lot was pummeled so hard, that asphalt broke away, turning much of the area into rubble.

A water pump clears storm runoff from Europa Street alley after heavy rains in Leucadia, Feb. 1, 2024.
Public Safety
Jacob Aere

“It just looked like a massive earthquake just happened. It's crazy,” said surf instructor Daniel Bocater.

State park officials had to temporarily close the lot for repairs.

“I think for a lot of the local surfers that come here all the time, they're definitely a bit bummed out. They might have to find a new beach as well,” Bocater said.

Rocks and broken asphalt as strewn across the parking lot at Cardiff State Beach's Reef parking lot, Feb. 12, 2024.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Rocks and broken asphalt as strewn across the parking lot at Cardiff State Beach's Reef parking lot, Feb. 12, 2024.

Kenji Timmerman is another surfer who has been going to Cardiff State Beach for decades.

He said the area had been affected by storms and king tides before, but not to this degree. He said it’s hard to find any sand near the Reef parking lot.

“I've never seen it this bad. You go through cycles with El Niño and some years are better or worse, but this is probably as bad as I've ever seen it,” Timmerman said.

The damage is also affecting the nearby Pacific Coast Grill.

“On our beach patio there's just caution tape, because we lost some of the sand here closest to the water,” said manager Philip Wanner.

He said the restaurant had to close part of its outdoor space.

“It's a little treacherous just to navigate through for diners and surfers, that kind of thing,” Wanner said.

Rocks and broken asphalt as strewn across the parking lot at Cardiff State Beach's Reef parking lot, Feb. 12, 2024.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Rocks and broken asphalt as strewn across the parking lot at Cardiff State Beach's Reef parking lot, Feb. 12, 2024.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation sent KPBS a statement saying they’re finalizing plans to fix the parking lot and hope to start work soon.

The statement also said they “understand how important this beach access is to the community and look forward to completing these repairs as soon as possible."

So far, the department said the cost of repairs and a timeline for reopening the Reef parking lot have not been determined.

For those looking to enjoy the beaches in the area, the Cardiff State Beach parking lot to the south remains open.

Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
