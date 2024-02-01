Encinitas residents, businesses concerned about more flooding

Once again, heavy rains are causing flood issues across the county and in Encinitas.

The situation is particularly evident near Leucadia Roadside Park and the adjacent Europa Street alley. Last week's rains caused serious damage in the area.

“It's never happened before that high. It has happened many times that the rain does come and it gets up to our property and we have to move vehicles,” said Leucadia resident Kerri Calver.

She and husband Tim Calver have lived there for 20 years and manage the property.

While the inside of their house didn't flood, their neighbors’ homes did, and they had to hop fences to get to safety.

“Things have never gotten this bad,” her husband Tim said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Leucadia residents Thaddeus Gardner and Tim Calver stand near pooling stormwater outside of their homes in Leucadia, Feb. 1, 2024.

They said the city needs to do more. They’ve been forced to miss work and are worried for their well being.

“We've put up this barrier there, and several other barriers on the inside just in case. I've got to the point where I don't know if I can trust Public Works to get out here in time and fire that pump up,” Tim Calver said.

The flooding has affected more than just residents — at least 10 businesses in the area have already suffered flood damage, according to the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association.

“I think a lot of small business owners that don't have the luxury of buying property because of the cost here, I think that we’re all pretty vulnerable honestly,” said Thread Spun owner Heidi Ledger.

Her boutique store along Highway 101 in Leucadia is still closed due to flood damage. She’s nervous about more incoming wet weather.

“I'm definitely worried about it, but it's also like what are we going to do? I don't know. The city doesn't really seem to have a comprehensive plan,” Ledger said.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Water pools at Leucadia Roadside Park after heavy rains, Feb. 1, 2024.

Tony Kranz is the mayor of Encinitas.

He said the city does the best they can to minimize impacts for residents and businesses with aging storm water infrastructure.

“We're going to continue to maintain our pump system and do everything we can to move the water either into the ocean or down to the lagoon,” he said.

Kranz also said it's going to be a while for the city to build a long-term fix.

“The reality is that sometimes Mother Nature sends storms that exceed the ability for these pumps to keep the alleyway clear,” he said.

With more heavy rain days on the horizon, Ledger and the Calvers are hoping for the best, but are preparing for more flooding and difficulties ahead.