Average San Diego County gas price rises for 9th time in 10 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased Thursday for the ninth time in 10 days, rising 1 cent to $4.803, one day after increasing 1.7 cents.

The average price has risen 11.1 cents over the past 10 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The average price is 6.6 cents more than one week ago, 15.1 cents higher than one month ago and 8.5 cents greater than what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.632 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the ninth consecutive day, increasing 2.2 cents to $3.278. It has risen 13.3 cents over the past nine days, including 3.1 cents Wednesday.

The national average price is 12.5 cents more than one week ago and 21 cents higher than one month ago but 14 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.738 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.