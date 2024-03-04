Give Now
Average San Diego County gas price rises for 7th day in a row

By City News Service
Published March 4, 2024 at 10:36 AM PST
A gas pump at a Chevron gas station in Clairemont. San Diego, Calif. Dec. 25, 2022.
Lara McCaffrey
/
KPBS
A gas pump at a Chevron gas station in Clairemont. San Diego, Calif. Dec. 25, 2022.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.898.

The average price has risen seven consecutive days, including six- tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.7 cents more than one week ago and 20.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 2.6 cents lower than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.537 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose six-tenths of a cent to $3.352, the eighth consecutive increase following a run of eight decreases in nine days totaling 2.2 cents. It has risen 9 cents over the past eight days, including eight-tenths of a cent on Sunday.

The national average price is 8.8 cents more than one week ago, 20.5 cents more than one month ago, but 4.7 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.664 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

