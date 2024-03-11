US defeats Brazil, 1-0, in Women's Gold Cup final at Snapdragon Stadium

Lindsey Horan scored one minute into first-half stoppage time as the United States defeated Brazil, 1-0, in the final of the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup Sunday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Horan leaped between two Brazilian defenders to head in a cross from Emily Fox.

"When Foxy got the ball I knew she was looking cross it in and that's what we've been working on," U.S. forward Alex Morgan said. "As the ball was coming in, Lindsay actually said leave it and in the moment I knew she had a better chance at heading it than I did. So I just gave a little block to the player in front of me and let Lindsey score that goal."

The scoring sequence also included Sam Coffey sending a long pass from the half-way line down the right wing to Trinity Rodman, who dribbled about 15 yards to the end line, then sent a pass back to Fox.

Rodman is the daughter of Basketball Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman.

Alyssa Naeher didn't need to make a save for her third shutout in her five games and won the Golden Glove as the tournament's top goalkeeper.

The Americans appeared to take a 2-0 lead in the 79th minute as a shot by Lynn Williams beat Luciana but she was ruled to be offside.

Brazil led 11-7 in shots. The U.S. led 3-0 in shots on goal in front of a crowd announced at 31,528 in the 35,000-seat stadium.

Luciana made two saves.

Forward Jaedyn Shaw was selected as the Golden Ball winner as the tournament's best player. The 19-year-old led the team with four goals. She was among four players from San Diego Wave FC on the 23-player U.S. roster.

The victory improved the Americans' record in California 53-1-5, with the loss coming to Mexico Feb. 26 to conclude group stage play. Wednesday's semifinal victory over Canada in a penalty kick shootout is considered a tie.

The U.S. leads the series against Brazil, 32-3-5, including victories in each of the last seven games. Nine of the last 10 games have been decided by two goals or fewer

Brazil was among four guest teams from South America that participated in what soccer's governing body for North America, Central America and the Caribbean called its "flagship women's international competition."

Brazil had won all five of its games in the tournament before Sunday, outscoring the opposition 15-1.

The Americans had four victories, one loss and the shootout victory over Canada in the tournament, outscoring their opponents, 15-4.

The U.S. is second behind 2023 Women's World Cup champion Spain in the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer's worldwide governing body. Brazil is ranked 11th.